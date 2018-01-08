Soooo, Pac Man wasn’t available?

Look, I get it, rebounds are tough. You can never be sure if what you’re feeling is real or just a side effect of loneliness. Well, there’s a 20-year-old woman named Noorul Hassan who’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainesville, and she’s emotionally and sexually attracted to physical objects.

She says she’s, quote, “had feelings for monorails, iPods, [and] treadmills” . . . but her first real crush was on a Garmin GPS. And her first relationship was with a calculator, whom she named Pierre.

Sadly, as these things often do, Noorul and ‘Pierre’ fell OUT of love. I guess things just didn’t quite ADD up. (Insert Rim Shot). No. You shut up. But all is not lost because Noorul has found love again. With Tetris. The Nintendo Video Game Cardtridge. THAT Tetris.

Noorul says, quote, “I love him so much and get an immense sense of satisfaction with him. I have a strong connection with him and have invested so much in him.” And yes, that includes putting him in a Nintendo and playing him.

She and ol’ Tetris have been dating since September of 2016. She says she wants to marry him after she finishes college. And yes, because I know you’re wondering, she WILL take his name and become Mrs. Tetris.

And if THAT relationship fails she can always go back to Mr. Calculator. Contacting him should be easy. Afterall, she still has his ‘Numbers’!

No. YOU shut up.

JY