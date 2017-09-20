This sounds like a story for Jaymie!

This might be the first criminal who’s ever been busted thanks to UNICORN MAGIC.

The cops got a call from the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City over the weekend about a robbery at one of the stands.

The victim told the cops the robber had a beard . . . he was wearing a white t-shirt . . . and, oh yeah, he was carrying a big stuffed pink-and-white UNICORN.

The cops went hunting for the man with the unicorn, and he wasn’t too hard to find . . . they quickly tracked down 20-year-old Godfrey Washington and arrested him.

By the way, he stole money from the stand, not the unicorn. No, he EARNED that, probably by knocking down milk bottles or shooting water into a clown’s mouth or something.

He was charged with robbery by force, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and concealing stolen property.