Soup And Soul Brings Together Restaurants For Good Cause

Often competitors, local restaurants are coming together at Dream Center Peoria for a good cause.

They’ll be taking part in Soup & Soul February 27.

The event raises money to fund the various programs and events at Dream Center Peoria, which supports underprivileged kids in the River City.

More than a dozen local restaurants will be serving their best soup dishes at the event.

“Most importantly, this night helps us connect with people in this city who want to make an impact on families living in poverty, starting with kids and youth,” the nonprofit says on its Facebook page.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $10 to attend. More information can be found HERE.

