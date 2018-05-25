South African Yacht Leaving Peoria

A mysterious yacht has been anchored in the middle of the Illinois River in Peoria for over a week. But the mystery is no more.

The couple that owns it says their journey to the U.S. began 18 months ago.

Deidre Mace tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that they loaded up their boat “Meshugga,” which means crazy in Yiddish, and left Capetown, South Africa in December 2016.

The retired couple came to the U.S. for their son’s wedding in Chicago this summer.

(Alpha Media-Julia Bradley)

“We decided should we leave ‘Meshugga’ on one of the islands and fly into the wedding, and in doing some research found out about ‘The Loop’, and said, ‘let’s go do that and see middle America,’” Mace said.

‘The Loop’ is a river route that winds through southern states and the Midwest to the Great Lakes and the New England area.

Nicholas Mace says their stay in Peoria was planned, but they anchored longer than expected after his mother-in-law became very ill.

Deidre arranged to fly back to South Africa while he stayed here and had some work done on the yacht.

“(Peoria) is one of the only big towns along the whole river system, and I needed some spares and some welding done, etc. There’s always work that needs to be done on the boat,” Deidre said.

Deidre Mace returned to Peoria Thursday, and reported that her mother is doing much better.

Deidre says that besides the wonderful views along the river route, they have been most impressed with the people that they have met along the way.

“Every little village or town we’ve been in, the people have just been just so, so stunning,” Deidre said.

The couple is leaving Peoria this weekend.

Details of their journey from their blog can be found HERE.

