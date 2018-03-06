SPOILER ALERT: “Bachelor” Finale: Arie Proposed . . . Then Dumped His Fiancée for the Runner-Up

Usually, “The Bachelor” at least waits until the finale is over before he breaks up with his fiancée. But hey, this is a show that likes to evolve. So on the final episode last night, ARIE LUYENDYK JR. proposed to BECCA KUFRIN.

And for once, that’s not where things ended.

They started showing Arie and Becca having secret meetings after the actual show wrapped . . . spending quality time together and enjoying their new relationship.

But Arie really WASN’T enjoying it, because he couldn’t get his mind off runner-up LAUREN BURNHAM.

Finally, he decided he had to make the switch. He told the cameras, quote, “I really feel like I made a mistake. I’ve had a change of heart.”

So Becca was called to a house in Los Angeles, where she THOUGHT she was going to spend a romantic weekend with Arie. Instead, he dropped the bomb. Her reaction? Quote, “Are you [effing] kidding me?”

After the breakup footage aired, Becca came out in front of the live audience and told host CHRIS HARRISON they haven’t spoken since. That’ll probably change TONIGHT on the live “After the Finale Rose” special.

Last night, the “Hollywood Reporter” asked the very valid question: Is Arie now the franchise’s biggest villain?

Meanwhile, several alums from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” hit up social media to blast Arie and the show itself for filming Becca’s blindside.

Vanessa Grimaldi said, quote, “I’m disappointed in Arie for not respecting Becca’s privacy. That’s a new low.”

But Ben Higgins said what a lot of fans were probably thinking . . . quote, “How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation . . . but I’m still watching.”