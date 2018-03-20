Spring Cleaning!
By John Young
|
Mar 20, 2018 @ 10:41 AM

As we are officially into Spring now, it’s time to do a little Spring cleaning.  A new survey found that each hour of cleaning you do per week is associated with a 53% boost in overall happiness.  80% of people feel more relaxed when their home is clean.  77% feel more focused.  And 72% sleep better.

And since I am a GIVER and would never deprive someone of their happiness, I am willing to selflessly let someone build on their OWN happiness by letting them clean MY house as well as their own. I know, I know…what a guy right? =)

 

JY

RELATED CONTENT

I Reckon I Like Them Taters’!! Mmmhmm! Don’t Let Your Phone KILL YOU!!! Sonic is in a SERIOUS Pickle! St. Patrick’s Day Fun Facts Is a diamond ring NOT enough?!?!? National Pi (e) Day
Comments