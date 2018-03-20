As we are officially into Spring now, it’s time to do a little Spring cleaning. A new survey found that each hour of cleaning you do per week is associated with a 53% boost in overall happiness. 80% of people feel more relaxed when their home is clean. 77% feel more focused. And 72% sleep better.

And since I am a GIVER and would never deprive someone of their happiness, I am willing to selflessly let someone build on their OWN happiness by letting them clean MY house as well as their own. I know, I know…what a guy right? =)

JY