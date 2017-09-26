So, a short rant here…

I have a black acorn tree in my backyard, and it’s positioned right next to my deck. And as Fall approaches these acorns are falling at a record pace. Now, NORMALLY, my back yard and front yard for that matter, has multiple squirrels, but now, when I need them the most, they are NOWHERE to be found. Don’t they know my deck is littered with nuts for the Winter. My deck is like the COSCTO of acorns. I would tell them to help themselves. Heck go tell your squirrel buddies. All are welcome. If you have little squirrel sized bags, bring em’!! Don’t you know that I don’t want to have to clean all that up? Where have you gone my little, agile, tree-dwelling rodent friends?