State House Committee Approves Gun Curbs

(AP) – An Illinois House committee has pushed through several pieces of legislation to restrict firearms sales and possession and address mental health issues on partisan roll calls.

The Democratic-controlled Judiciary-Criminal Committee OK’d five measures Tuesday in response to the Parkland, Florida massacre two weeks ago and the shooting death a day earlier of a police officer in Chicago’s Loop. The vote on each was 8-5.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson testified in favor of a plan named for Police Commander Paul Bauer, fatally shot Feb. 13. It would bar high-capacity magazines and civilian use of body armor . Other measures includes a ban on selling assault-style weapons to people under 21; prohibiting bump stocks; and better mental health screening.

Representatives of the Illinois State Rifle Association and Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois said the measures were too broad, poorly drafted and possibly unconstitutional.

