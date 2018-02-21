STEM Students To Speak To Space Station Crew

Area students will chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station this summer.

As part of the Pearl Technology/Richwoods Township STEM Academy, about a dozen students will speak with the space station crew through an amateur radio.

It’s part of the ARISS (Amateur Radio On International Space Station) Program, which promotes learning opportunities as part of the STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Math) initiative.

“The students will get to submit their questions online. We will go through them and pick out the ones we think are best,” said Pearl Technology President Dave Johnson. “Whoever submitted the question will get to be there that day and ask their own question.”

Johnson said it’s part of learning what STEM jobs are like first hand.

The academy, at Goodwill Commons, runs from June 18-22 with 25 middle school students attending.

The event is sponsored by Pearl Technology with assistance of University of Illinois Extension, Richwoods Township, Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Peoria Area Amateur Radio Club, Peoria Heights High School, volunteer Caterpillar engineers, and ISS Above Software.

