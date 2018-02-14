Step Your Game Up-Valentine’s Day Edition 2018

It’s time for “Yes or B.S.” We give you a statement, and you decide YES, it’s true . . . or NO, it’s total B.S.

The topic is Valentine’s Day . . .

1. It’s the most popular holiday for greeting cards.

B.S. According to the Greeting Card Association, it’s the SECOND most popular holiday for card giving. Americans hand out somewhere between 150 and 200 million cards for Valentine’s Day each year. Christmas is #1 at almost TEN TIMES that many.

2. Sweethearts . . . the little candy hearts with words on them . . . have been around for over 150 years.

Yes: They’re made by the same company that makes Necco Wafers. They were invented in 1866. So, 152 years ago.

3. Sweethearts are now printed in 188 different languages.

B.S. We made that up. Necco does make a Spanish version though.

4. Because of Valentine’s Day, more pregnancy tests are sold in March than any other month.

Yes: The biggest surge is near the end of March, about six weeks from now.

5. The origins of Valentine’s Day are actually kind of dark . . . because the real life St. Valentine was brutally executed by the Romans.

Yes: Around 270 A.D., he was beaten to death AND beheaded for marrying people in secret.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY, EVERYONE!