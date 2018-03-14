Step your Game up today was Yes or Gobblygoop

Yes or B.S.: Bill Murray Almost Starred in a Batman Movie

It’s time for “Yes or B.S.” We give you a statement, and you decide YES, it’s true . . . or NO, it’s total B.S. The final episode of the campy “Batman” TV series with Adam West aired 50 years ago today. So the topic is Batman trivia . . .

1. Adam West was the first actor to play Batman.

B.S. An actor named Lewis Wilson played him in a series of 15 black-and-white shorts in 1943. Adam was actually the THIRD actor to play him. (Here’s episode one.)

2. The top-grossing Batman movie of all time is last year’s “LEGO Batman Movie”.

B.S. “The LEGO Batman Movie” made a total of $312 million. “The Dark Knight” made $535 million in the U.S. alone, and over a BILLION dollars worldwide in 2008.

3. Bruce Wayne was named after a character that appears in the movie “Braveheart”.

Yes: Robert the Bruce was the king of Scotland in the early 14th century, and that’s where the creators of Batman got the name “Bruce.” The name Wayne came from a Revolutionary War officer named Anthony Wayne.

4. Batman takes place in the fictional city of Gotham. But in real life, there’s an actual city named Batman.

Yes: It’s in Turkey and it’s spelled the same way, but it’s pronounced BAHT-mahn. The mayor threatened to sue over the name in 2008 but never went through with it.

5. Before the first movie with Michael Keaton, Bill Murray almost played Batman.

Yes: A few years before Tim Burton did the first one with Michael Keaton, “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman was supposed to do a Batman movie. Bill Murray was going to play Batman, and Eddie Murphy was in talks to play Robin. (???)