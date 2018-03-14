(AP) – The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge is praising Stephen Hawking as an inspiration to millions.

Professor Stephen Toope said the 76-year-old Hawking, who died at his home in Cambridge, England, early Wednesday, will be missed all over the world.

Toope said that Hawking’s “exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularization of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy.”

Hawking was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when he was 21, but he stunned doctors by living with the usually fatal illness for more than 50 years.

The post Stephen Hawking Praised As An Inspiration appeared first on 1470 WMBD.