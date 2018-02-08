Stocks Plunge Again In Powell’s First Week

(AP) – Stocks plunged again, sending the Dow industrial down 1,000 points, as investors continued to get out of the market.

The Dow and the S&P 500 are now 10 percent below their record highs from just two weeks ago, entering what’s considered a “correction” on Wall Street.

The market’s former leaders, including technology companies, took some of the worst losses.

Wall Street has thrown a rather sour welcoming party for Jerome Powell. On Monday, Powell’s very first day as Federal Reserve chairman, the Dow Jones industrial average endured its worst percentage drop since 2011.

The selling has raged on in the days since, fueled partly by fear that higher inflation would lead the Fed to accelerate its interest rates hikes and weaken the economy and the stock market.

All of which has left investors wondering what the Powell Fed might do now.

