Stolen Vehicle Leads To Multi-County Pursuit, Arrest

(WEEK) —A stolen vehicle in Peoria led to a multi-county pursuit and eventual arrest in Fulton County Thursday.

Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies were notified by the Peoria Police Department of a stolen car headed westbound on U.S. Route 24 just before 10 a.m. The vehicle was reportedly stolen after an armed home invasion.

Deputies found the vehicle on U.S. Route 24 just east of Speedway Road. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, eventually veering off the road just east of Shelby Road and striking a building.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Abriece D. Owens of Peoria, then fled on foot. Owens was arrested after a brief foot chase. Officers said a firearm was found in the area where Owens was arrested.

Owens was taken to the Peoria Police Department by Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies. Charges will be filed in Fulton County at a later date, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Lewistown Police Department and Illinois State Police.

