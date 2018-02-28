STOP IT!!!

Did you guys see the Tucker Carlson interview with a woman from Purdue University who wants the word ‘Man’ removed from the english language?!?! She says it’s offensive. And there’s actually a group of people at the college that agree with her. This is actually terrifying. The level of stupidity is almost incomprehensible. She wants men and women to be referred to as a “PERSON”. But the word PERSON has a ‘SON’ in it..and all ‘sons’ are male…so NOW what?! That woMAN and anybody that thinks like that is cordially invited to head on over to the Tide-Pod Buffet and dig in!! Rant over!! SMDH!!

JY