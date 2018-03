I never really thought about stress this way but it actually makes sense….

If you have a friend who’s really stressed out . . . um . . . maybe stop hanging out with them. Sure, you might make THEIR stress worse in the process, but at least YOU’LL wind up marginally better overall.

According to a new study out of Canada, stress is CONTAGIOUS. So if you’re spending time with people who are stressed, it’s going to mess with your brain and make you more stressed out too.