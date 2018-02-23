Student Brings Bullets, Not Weapon To Canton School

A 5th grade student in Canton brought 16 .22 Caliber bullets to school, according to a Facebook post by Canton School District #66.

The post continues by clarifying that he didn’t bring any weapons to school or threaten any students. The district says the bullets were taken from the student.

The student’s parents were notified and the student was disciplined.

School officials later learned the student gave four bullets each to two other students. Those students didn’t make any threats or possessed any weapons. All bullets have been confiscated.

The district said in its statement “because students notified school staff this incident was not elevated into something tragic.” It continued by urging students to report sketchy behavior.

“Trust that Canton remains committed to sharing relevant information with parents as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The district’s statement clarified that there are safety plans in place and students rehearse these plans and drills on a regular basis.

