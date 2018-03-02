Students Rallying Sunday Against Gun Violence

Local students will lead a peaceful protest in Peoria in response to the deadly school shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Local activist Katie Jones tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan she will join them at the Central Illinois Student Peace Protest To End Gun Violence. The protest will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday outside the federal building at Main and Monroe Streets in downtown Peoria.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s Peoria office is within that building.

Jones says people from local gun violence prevention groups and faith leaders are expected to attend. She says they hope to raise awareness about gun violence in schools and recent gun legislation in Illinois.

“We need to stand up for what’s right. Not what one political party tells us to do,” Jones said.

Jones says Peoria Community Against Violence will be among the groups participating in the event.

