I gotta say, if your spouse is unbelievably messy and you want to shame them into changing, going viral with a list of all the filthy things they do is a pretty decent strategy.

A husband in Brisbane, Australia wrote a letter to his wife last week and taped it on the bathroom mirror. And he’s asking her to do things like not using his deodorant and razor . . . putting towels on hooks instead of the floor . . . and flushing the toilet.

Of course this hilarious letter has gone viral.