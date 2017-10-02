Such an amazing story …..

Over two decades ago, a 2-year-old girl in Georgia named Montana Brown was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

She went through a year of chemo at a hospital in Atlanta, and beat it. Then at 15 she was diagnosed with cancer AGAIN and had to do more chemo and radiation . . . and beat it a SECOND time.

Now she’s 24 and cancer-free. And look at what she is up to . . .

She says the nurses were always great to her when she was in and out of the hospital. So at a young age she knew what she wanted to do. So she recently finished nursing school, and focused on pediatric oncology. And last week, she started working at the SAME HOSPITAL where she had her cancer treatments. She wanted to work with kids because she knows what they’re going through. And when they see that SHE beat cancer, hopefully it inspires them to keep fighting.