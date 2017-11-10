Sugarland is Performing Together Again, and Releasing New Music

SUGARLAND surprised everyone at the CMAs when they came out to present the Vocal Duo of the Year award to Brothers Osborne. And then they rattled off the years they won it, and added, “and well, who knows?” That’s an obvious hint that we might see them win it again someday. Apparently, they get off on this teasing thing . . . because later that night they performed together for the first time in five years.

Here is a video of them an industry after party and they did a bunch of songs, including their Grammy-winning smash “Stay” in THIS VIDEO