Suicide Stigma: Facts, Myths And How To Help

A traumatic life experience turned a central Illinois women into a suicide prevention advocate.

Seven years ago, Beth Smith’s husband, Scott, committed suicide after suffering from depression.

His death was unexpected and devastating for Smith and their four children.

“My journey with mental illness and suicide – I guess I was pretty sheltered and didn’t really feel that it would happen to my family. And it did,” Smith said.

The experience lead Smith into a career with OSF HealthCare as a Behavioral Health Navigator.

She spends her time helping people navigate the behavioral health system and getting the correct care for their specific needs.

Smith says people lack comfort in talking about suicide.

“There’s a stigma attached with mental illness, there’s a stigma that’s attached with suicide, and it’s a comfort level,” she said. You have to be comfortable saying that word, and some people avoid it at all costs because they’re scared.”

Joined by other community advocates, Smith works to promote suicide safer community

With other community advocates, Smith works to promote suicide safer communities and schools, a cause that goes well beyond awareness.

“It’s almost like suicide first aid,” Smith explained. “It’s not our job to cure a person who may feeling suicidal or hopeless or alone, it’s our job to get that person to a safe place where they aren’t going to commit suicide or have that opportunity because safety measures are in place, so that as a community as an individual, you are making a difference, and you are becoming suicide safer, and that’s our goal.”

Smith says pay attention to signs that a friend or loved one is struggling with depression or other mental issues. She says one of the best things we can do is to be aware of any changes.

“Taking the time when it’s right, in a quiet place, not with a whole group of people, and just asking, saying, ‘Hey are you okay? I’ve noticed that you’re not acting like yourself and I care and really worried about you.’”

For someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, they are advised to call 911. There is also a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is staffed by trained counselors, is completely anonymous and is available 24/7. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

Smith and her children, meanwhile, have turned advocacy into a way to heal. They founded Up With Life, a suicide prevention and awareness non-profit that provides education and outreach.

Smith also helped start a non-profit through the Henry County Mental Health Alliance, which has provided trainings to first responders on de-escalating mental health calls, as well as suicide intervention trainings to school districts throughout Henry County. The group also spearheads the annual Henry County Mental Health Walk.

OSF HealthCare contributed to this story.

The post Suicide Stigma: Facts, Myths And How To Help appeared first on 1470 WMBD.