Summer Camp Returns To Chillicothe

The music of Summer Camp will echo throughout Chillicothe this weekend.

The festival returned on Thursday and will last through Sunday evening.

Around 14,000 people are expected to attend, however, the number could be higher with the nice weather and record number of bands.

“We are up to ten stages. We have the most amount of stages we have had, the most amount of sets and the most amount of bands,” Festival Director Of Marketing Brad Miller said.

This year’s festival added areas for volunteers.

Miller is optimistic that festival goers will pump sales dollars into the community’s economy.

“What we hope for is a lot of good will and positive association in the community,” Miller said.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says Memorial Day weekend requires a greater patrol operation, correction and jail staff. An especially strong presence is needed along Route 29 near Summer Camp.

“We have about 15 individuals that will be working out the whole weekend; 12 hour shifts. So you have about nine during the day and 12 at night,” Asbell said.

Tickets for the festival are still available. More information is available HERE .

