Sushi = Tapeworm?

I’m a sushi love, or maybe I should say…I WAS a sushi lover. That is until I read the story of a guy who pulled a 5 foot tape worm out of his body that he got because he ate sushi everyday.

This dude walks into an emergency room and asked to be treated for tape worm, the Dr. was skeptical until the guy showed him what was in his body.

The trouble is believed to be linked to the patient’s love of eating salmon sushi. He says, ‘I eat raw salmon almost every day,’ the Dr. to The Fresno Bee. According to a 2017 warning from the CDC, Japanese broad tapeworm larvae have been found in many Pacific-caught salmon.

I think I’ll stick with burgers from now on. Cooked burgers.

