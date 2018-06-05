Suspect In Cemetery Vandalism Arrested

Peoria Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday for allegedly vandalizing about 40 headstones at Springdale Cemetery late last month.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirms the teen was charged with felony criminal damage to property.

A passerby spotted two people knocking over the grave markers, and turned pictures over to police.

Cemetery officials say damage to the grave markers is estimated at $10,000.

Dotson says a second individual was not involved in the incident.

