Suspected Gang Members Arrested In Peoria

Federal charges will be announced against 15 suspected gang members who have been placed in custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the arrests are the result of “a significant, cooperative investigation by federal, state and local authorities” leading to the indictment of the suspected gang members.

The Journal Star is reporting five of the suspects were already in state custody, while many of the remaining suspects were arrested Tuesday morning.

More information will be released later today by the U.S. Attorney and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Peoria Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

