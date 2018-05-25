SUV Hits Pedestrians In Portland
By 1470 WMBD
May 25, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

(AP) – Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley say the vehicle hit the women while they were on a sidewalk Friday morning and left the scene. He says two women suffered life-threatening injuries.

He declined to say whether investigators believe the driver intended to hit the pedestrians.

Police say they have found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. That announcement came shortly after police said they were looking for a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with gray bumpers.

Footage from news helicopters Friday shows officers arresting a man from the type of a vehicle. The car has significant damage to its front end. Police haven’t confirmed if he’s the suspect.

