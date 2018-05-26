The Illinois Department of Public Health has simple slogan for everyone to remember this swimming season, “Swim Healthy, Stay Healthy.”

Public pools are opening throughout the Peoria area during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

But, there are several guidelines to follow to ensure a safe and healthy swimming season for you and your children.

Public Health Chief Environmental Health Engineer Justin Dewitt says if you or your child have been sick within the past week, stay out of the pool.

“If they have an accident in the pool then someone else swallows that water and they can contract that same illness,” Dewitt said. “It’s not uncommon, unfortunately, for someone to go to the pool then come back a day or so later and have diarrhea or some sort of G.I. illness.”

Diarrhea is the most common cause of recreational water illness. Just one diarrheal or vomiting accident in the water can release millions of germs.

Dewitt says children should have bathroom breaks every hour. And, swim diapers should be changed every 30 to 60 minutes.

Dewitt also says do not ignore signs asking swimmers to take a quick shower before jumping in.

“Think of it this way. Whatever is on you, you’re going to share it with the hundreds of people who are in the pool that day and doing the same with you,” Dewitt said.

Swimming in lakes and other natural bodies of water create a unique set of risks such as amoebe and algae.

To reduce your chances of becoming ill, try to limit the amount of water up your nose by holding your nose or using nose clips when diving or water skiing. Avoid putting your head underwater and don’t stir up mud and scum while swimming in warm freshwater areas. If you see that the beach is closed, stay out of it. Don’t swim, water ski, or boat in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum, or mats of algae on the water’s surface.

Swimming safety is also important. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about ten people die from unintentional drowning every day. Of these, two are children aged 14 years and younger. There are precautions you can take to help prevent drowning.

Know how to swim and do not swim beyond your limits.

Learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Use lifejackets when boating.

Avoid drinking alcohol before or during swimming, boating, or water skiing.

You can check the status of a swimming facility licensed by IDPH HERE.

To learn about beach closures, advisories, and test results, check HERE.

