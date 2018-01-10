Tabloids leave Blake and my BF Gwen out of your tall tales!!!

Anyone who listens knows I am a big fan of Blake & Gwen since the unexpected love affair began.

I also feel like Gwen and me will be tight once she meets me. I went out on a limb and guessed Blake would propose this Christmas but that didn’t seem to happen but tabloids stop tearing these two lovebirds apart. Don’t we have enough celebs to make up stuff about??? Leave these kids be.

If you are a fellow fan of the couple then we shall agree and daydream of their dream wedding with me. If you don’t like them we all have opinions but remember mine is right !! lol <3

