Taco Bell….Say What?!?!

Taco Bell announced that they will be dropping the Drive Thru and start serving booze! SAY WHAT?!?!

Now if you’re anything like me, there are just times that you need to make a run to the border for a Double Chalupa Box at a time when you should actually be in bed sleeping and NOT asking for extra packets of sauce. But let’s face it…Taco Bell has this draw, it’s like some strange gravitational pull caused by a full moon. Look, if a full moon can move tides, it can move me to slightly hysterically order a combo meal with a small diet soda through the small speaker at the drive thru.

In the next 5 years Taco Bell plans on opening up 350 ‘Cantina’ style restaurants, which means you can by alcohol when you order your XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito. One itty bitty problem…serving hooch means no drive thru. Hmmmm…not sure about this Taco Bell. The good news is that this is only planned in the big cities right now and we in Central Illinois are safe from the elimination of our favorite past-time of going through the drive thru. Let New Yorkers have a glass of wine with their tacos, a Chicagoan have a brew with nachos…I’m happy to visit my favorite Taco Bell location, smile at the nice people there in the drive up window and be on my way.

Great…Now I’m seriously craving a Double Decker Taco Deal. Guess I better get to that drive thru before it’s too late!