Take Care of Your Car in The Cold

Trust me on this one…your car, specifically your battery, doesn’t like it when it’s really really cold out.

Brett Beachler from Beachler’s Automotive in Peoria, tells Greg adn Dan from 1470 WMBD that older or weak batteries tend to fail when temps go below zero.

“They (batteries) just have to work harder to turn that engine over. That’s all there is to it. They turn the starter over, which turns the engine over,” said Beachler.

He says if your car won’t start when it’s really cold, take the battery somewhere to get it checked to make sure it is cranking out enough amps.

He also suggests monitoring tire pressure closely. Tires that are not inflated properly can go flat quickly when the temperatures plummet.

Beachler says tires naturally lose about a pound of pressure every month. And, tires that are even a few pounds under-inflated could land you on the side of the road.

“We can look at tires and go…yep, that tire’s 12 pounds low without putting a gage on it, because that’s what these guys do every day,” said Beachler.

He suggests giving the tires a visual every time you get inside the car to keep your car on the road in extreme cold conditions.

More details from 1470/100.3 WMBD HERE