Take a Deep Breath, It Will Be Okay

Before, during and after the football game yesterday I was surfing through social media to see what others were saying about all things football game related and I have a suggestion….deeeeeeeep breath! Living in Central Illinois most people, with some exceptions of course, are Bears, Packers, or Rams fans…but they all voiced their opinions Anti New England people were complaining before the game even started that it was ‘fixed’ because the league wants them to win. Actual posts said ‘well, there’s another missed call in favor of NE, C’MON REF!’ and ‘I’m shocked they didn’t throw a flag against the Eagles because Brady was complaining to the officials’. Deep breath people…just because you don’t like them doesn’t mean there is a conspiracy.

Commercials – ‘The commercials better be worth it or I’m going to be p####d’…’well, there’s 30 seconds of my life gone that I won’t get back’. Deep breath people…it’s not like you couldn’t have just watched them on youtube before, during and after the game. Calm down…it will be okay.

Halftime show – ‘Where did he get that shirt?’ ‘fire the sound guy, that was horrible’, ‘I can’t believe how terrible the Prince tribute was…disgrace!’ Say it with me…deeeeeeeeeep breattthhhhhhh.

It was a great game, the officials let them play (and for the record they missed calls on Philly as well), the halftime show was awesome and the commercials for the most part were really pretty good. Relax gang…it’s just football, commercials and music…it’s all good!