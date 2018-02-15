Talking With Your Kid About Tragedy

If your child, or children, is concerned about the shooting in Florida, local experts want to help walk you through what might be a challenging conversation.

Summit Family Therapy therapist Courtney Stivers says there are things you can say to quell their anxiety.

“Assure them that there are people actively working in their communities and schools to keep it safe,” Stivers said, “and you can go over what those protocols might be.”

Stivers said it is normal for your kids to have some anxiety – worried something similar may happen in their school.

“I think you want to be careful to limit their exposure to that kind of negative news,” Stivers said.

She does not recommend you turn off all news of the shooting, but talk with your child while watching coverage on the incident.

And most importantly, keep a normal routine.

“It is also important to keep a positive focus and get more involved in a safety program at school,” Stivers said.

Stivers said also watch for changes in your child’s behavior, such as irritability or seclusion, as they may be signs of anxiety.

