Tax Cuts Produce Mixed Results

Last month, Five Senses Salon in Peoria gained attention for giving $500 in bonuses to employees due to savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-18) helped put on a media conference celebrating the bonuses.

1470 & 100.3 reached out to a couple dozen Peoria businesses to see if they’ve also felt an added boost from the cuts.

“Tax cuts certainly positively impacted our businesses. So it makes it easier to hire and grow the business,” said Sherman’s General Manager Paul Sherman. “I know others have certainly seen the same thing.”

Sherman says improved optimism surrounding Caterpillar may also be contributing to the growth. He’s made multiple hires this year because of the “improved mood” locally.

Some businesses are holding off analysis until more time passes.

“We are in wait in see mode. It’s too early to tell right now,” said Kelly Seed and Hardware Co. co-owner Nick Vespa.

One business did not want to be named, but said it has “seen increased demand this year, but measuring the impact of tax cuts would be impossible until next year.”

Bushwacker General Manager, Brad Nauman, says other variables, like the weather, impact his bottom line more than tax cuts.

A representative from Hearth and Patio says she has not seen any benefits yet.

Some businesses declined to comment.

