Taylor Swift Winners!

Congratulations to all our winners to see Taylor Swift in Chicago on June 2nd!

Kerrie Gander of Germantown Hills

What Would You Do To Win Tickets to See Taylor Swift in Chicago?: I would postpone my wedding and Honeymoon!

Whoa Kerrie….you might want to check with someone before you do that!

Madison Clouse of East Peoria

What Would You Do To Win Tickets to See Taylor Swift in Chicago?: To win tickets to see Taylor Swift in Chicago, I would first build a time machine. I would travel back in time, to the 1920’s. I would have already installed a cloaking mechanism in my time machine so no one else could find it, with fingerprint scanners to open the door. I would park it near a bank so that my escape would be as quick as possible. Then I’d rob the bank and since the money would be so old it be worth more. I’d hop back inside my time machine and fly to the future. In the future, I wouldn’t be a broke college student because I’d have enough money from robbing a bank to buy a ticket, but since I’m an honest person and would like to earn the tickets, I would use the money and throw Gatsby parties for Taylor until everyone broke all of the nice things I had bought. The party would probably be on New Years Eve so Taylor and I would have to pick up all the bottles the next day. But I wouldn’t stop there. Then to prove my worthiness of these tickets, I would use some more of my new found money to buy a magical bean. I would plant this bean and help it grow into a large stalk that reached the heavens and then I would climb it, battling off giants, and retrieve, for Taylor of course, the golden goose egg. After giving Taylor the egg, I would probably have to save her from Darth Vador because all he is, is mean, and people throw rocks at things that shine. And since, I’m her biggest fan it wouldn’t be a hard choice to risk my life to save her from the evil. That in a nutshell is the minimum of things I would do just to have a shot in the dark at winning tickets to see Taylor Swift.

UMMMMMMMMMM…….