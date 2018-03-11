The Tazewell County Circuit Clerk’s Office will waive collection fees for one week in March.

It’s the first time the department is doing so since implementing its Compliance Office in 2014.

Individuals with delinquent accounts will be able to avoid up to 30 percent in collection fees if their accounts are paid in full between the dates of March 12 through March 16.

Amnesty Week is intended to give individuals with outstanding balances an opportunity to pay their accounts in full and void the collection fees associated with the delinquent balances.

“If you come in next week and pay your fine in total, pay your $100, we will wipe out the $30,” Tazewell County Circuit Clerk Link Hobson.

Cases must be paid in full for fees to be waived.

“Send us a check and that would have to be post marked by March 16. There is a way to pay online. But if someone is going to do that they would have to call us first,” Hobson explained.

Payments are also accepted in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Tazewell County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

For more info, call the office at 309-478-5699 or visit tazewellcountyil.com

The post Tazewell County Amnesty Week appeared first on 1470 WMBD.