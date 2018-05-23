Bloomington police have announced the arrests of two Tazewell County men. The arrests were part of a drug investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

Nicholas Wotton, 34, of South Pekin (pictured left) and Robert Armstrong, 47, of Pekin were arrested for delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

The arrests were made during a traffic stop May 21 near the intersection of North School Street and Warren Avenue in Normal. The traffic stop was conducted by the Bloomington Police Department’s Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit.

Cocaine, cash and evidence of drug distribution were seized as evidence.

Both men were transported to the McLean County Jail.

The post Tazewell County Men Arrested In Normal appeared first on 1470 WMBD.