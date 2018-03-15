Tazewell County Robbery Suspect Arrested

A suspect in two robberies in Tazewell County has been arrested.

Via a message on the department’s Facebook page, Creve Coeur Police say 38-year-old Brandon Enlow, a suspect in two robberies over the weekend in Creve Coeur and Marquette Heights, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Police had warned the public prior to the arrest that Enlow was armed and dangerous.

The arrest was made with help from US Marshals.

Enlow is being held in the Tazewell County Jail on two armed robbery charges.

