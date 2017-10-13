Tear Jerker Video Shows Boy getting his Halloween Wish

In an interview with ABC News, Brock’s mother, Brittney Horton, said her son’s great-aunt came up with the idea, naming the project “Brocktoberfest” and posting about the effort on the Team Brock Facebook page. The family has been posting copies of the cards and packages Brock receives from all over the world. See more on this sweet story here

“We’ve received cards and packages from right down the street, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, West Coast and just about every state in between,” a message posted to the page reads. “We’ve also gotten mail from the U.K., Singapore and beyond! Brock and his sister want thank you all!”

Friends, family and volunteers plan to decorate Brock’s home for Halloween this weekend.

Brock underwent brain surgery earlier this year to remove a tumor found on the front of his brain. His mother told ABC News that a recent MRI showed Brock had more tumors in his brain and spine.