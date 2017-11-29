A Terminally Ill Dad Pre-Paid to Have Flowers Sent on His Daughter’s Birthday Each Year . . . Now His Final Note to Her Is Going Viral

My dad was an alcoholic and I remember him never being able to keep a job. I also remember him not showing up to see me again and again and again. I still love him and miss him. But seeing a dad put so much thought, love and planning into thinking ahead years for his daughter is so amazing and is just so beautiful.

A girl in Tennessee lost her dad to cancer when she was 16. And before he died, he pre-paid to have flowers sent to her on her birthday each year. His final letter for her 21st birthday went viral after she posted it on Twitter. It’s racked up 1.5 MILLION likes, and she says he’d be proud to know it touched so many people.

