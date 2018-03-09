Test Smoke Alarms And Turn Clocks Ahead

The American Red Cross wants you to do more than get up an hour earlier this Sunday morning.

It’s reminding you to test the batteries in your smoke alarms as you turn your clocks an hour ahead.

The Red Cross says you should check your smoke alarm batteries at least once a month and change them once a year. Install smoke alarms if you don’t have any.

On daylight savings day, practice and plan out an escape plan. More specifically, make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room.

Buy a kit in case of a disaster and make a plan, including pinpointing emergency rooms.

The Red Cross says it’s also valuable to be informed and learn what emergencies can occur in your home.

