That’s NOT how ANY of this works!!
By John Young
|
Feb 23, 2018 @ 10:20 AM

CareerBuilder just put out its annual list of the dumbest things people have done in job interviews.  There are some real winners this year . . . and by winners, we mean losers.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Someone asked for a cocktail during their interview.

2.  A job candidate asked if they could taste the interviewer’s coffee.

3.  Someone tried to bribe their interviewer by giving them pumpkins, and claimed they transfer good energy.

4.  A guy pulled his keys out of his pocket along with a bag of DRUGS.

5.  Someone showed up for their interview wearing slippers.

6.  For the first five minutes, a guy just leaned forward with his head down.

7.  A job candidate spent a large portion of their interview quoting Dwight D. Eisenhower.  And it didn’t apply to the job in any way.

8.  Someone broke out into a SONG during their interview for no reason.

9.  A job candidate didn’t have the right skills, but said it was okay . . . because their personal philosophy is, “Fake it ’til you make it.”

10.  Someone showed up to their interview in a full Darth Vader costume.

