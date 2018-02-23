That’s NOT how ANY of this works!!

CareerBuilder just put out its annual list of the dumbest things people have done in job interviews. There are some real winners this year . . . and by winners, we mean losers. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Someone asked for a cocktail during their interview.

2. A job candidate asked if they could taste the interviewer’s coffee.

3. Someone tried to bribe their interviewer by giving them pumpkins, and claimed they transfer good energy.

4. A guy pulled his keys out of his pocket along with a bag of DRUGS.

5. Someone showed up for their interview wearing slippers.

6. For the first five minutes, a guy just leaned forward with his head down.

7. A job candidate spent a large portion of their interview quoting Dwight D. Eisenhower. And it didn’t apply to the job in any way.

8. Someone broke out into a SONG during their interview for no reason.

9. A job candidate didn’t have the right skills, but said it was okay . . . because their personal philosophy is, “Fake it ’til you make it.”

10. Someone showed up to their interview in a full Darth Vader costume.