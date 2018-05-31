The Father’s Day Gift with a lot at STEAK!
By John Young
|
May 31, 2018 @ 10:11 AM
Father's Day Background with Tie

Alright peeps, Father’s Day is June 17th. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want another tie or “World’s Greatest Dad” mug.  So what to get him? Three Words: Meat Scented Candles. Yep..you read that right.  The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES.  Yes, candles.  And they smell like MEAT.  The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.  You can order them for $15 each at A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.

You’re welcome.

