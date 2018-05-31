The Father’s Day Gift with a lot at STEAK!

Alright peeps, Father’s Day is June 17th. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want another tie or “World’s Greatest Dad” mug. So what to get him? Three Words: Meat Scented Candles. Yep..you read that right. The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger. You can order them for $15 each at A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.

You’re welcome.