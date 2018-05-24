The NFL Bans Kneeling During the National Anthem

he NFL owners have officially banned players from kneeling during the national anthem.

The new rule says players have to “stand and show respect for the flag,” so raising a fist or linking arms could also constitute a violation.

If any player or team employee doesn’t stand, the team will be fined at the league’s discretion. Individual teams can also impose their own penalties or fines on their personnel.

The league didn’t say how much the fine would be, or how “respect for the flag” would be defined.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the vote was “unanimous” among owners, although San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said he abstained.

Players do have an “out” though. They don’t have to be on the field for the anthem. They can stay in the locker room without being penalized by the league.