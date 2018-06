This past week or two have been on what I call ‘it’s oven hot’ hot, and I think we should all get to go to the beach to cool off a little. Let’s see…who can we call to make ‘It’s oven hot’ an actual national holiday. Wait, it doesn’t need to be national, let’s keep that sucker locally for ourselves. Who wants to start calling the calendar people, or the mayor, or a congressman or a…..?