The things that move us …..

So as most of you know, I have custody of my 9 year old nephew for the second time. Sam is a sweet, smart, strong willed, high strung, kinda bossy and hilarious kid. To help with his self esteem and focus we have started Kung Fu classes at Trinity Training Center in Peoria with a great class and teacher Dexter Parker and he really really loves it. Well, last night he was learning some form and movements one on one with one of the young teacher assistants Gabe (who is wonderful by the way) and he was silent, focused and so connected to Gabe and his movements it was a beautiful thing to see. He was so calm, focused, and really really into it and I felt so proud and happy for him like a cheeseball I got emotional. Ugh what is that feeling of the ice coming off my heart with the things this kid does!

When did you get emotional unexpectedly with a kid you love in your life?