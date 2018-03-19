The U.S. Released Its First Ever Pink Coin, and Raised $4 Million for Breast Cancer Research in One Day
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 6:11 AM

The U.S. Mint released its first ever PINK coin last Thursday to help benefit breast cancer research. And it looks like their plan is working . . .

They’re expecting it to raise $8 million, with zero cost to taxpayers. And it ended up pulling in $4 million on its FIRST DAY.

There are three different versions of the coins . . . a pink $5 coin, a silver one-dollar coin, and a silver 50-cent piece. But they’re collector’s items, so they’re selling for a lot more than face value.

The pink $5 coin costs over 400 bucks. The $1 coin is about $50. And the half dollar is about $30.

