There Are The Most Annoying Sounds. Ever!

Pick your poison: Nails on a chalkboard? A coworker humming in the office? A dog that barks incessantly? Sloppy, noisy eating? The Sound of your ex talking? You must have at least one sound that sets you off either into an attack of the heebie-jeebies, or frustrates you to no end. Researchers have identified the more hated sounds that may be despised.

There is a group of really smart dudes and dude-ets (obviously I am not one of them) that tested which sounds upset the human brain the most. They put a large group of people into an MRI machine and monitored what happened in their brains while they listened to 74 different sounds (not sure if the MRI machine counted as a hated sound or not), and here is what they came up with as the ‘most hated’.

10. An electric drill

9. A crying baby

8. Squealing brakes on a bicycle

7. An Anglegrinder

6. A woman’s scream

5. Nails on a chalkboard

4. A ruler on a bottle (I find this one very odd)

3. Chalk on a chalkboard

2. A fork on a glass

And the most annoying sound?

1. A knife on a bottle