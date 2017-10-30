There’s a Secret Starbucks Frappuccino Inspired by the Movie “It”

This California Starbucks Is Selling An ‘It’ Clown Frappuccino

Starbucks is selling its special Zombie Frappuccino through tomorrow, but apparently it’s not that good . . . it just looks good in photos. So if you want to order a BETTER Halloween drink that’s also photogenic, try this . . .

Apparently, there’s a secret menu drink that some Starbucks locations are making called the “It” Frappuccino. Basically, it’s a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with strawberry puree swirled in . . . and possibly a vanilla bean SCONE blended in.

We say “possibly” on the scone being blended, since it’s technically against Starbucks’ corporate policy to add their food items to their drinks. But if you get a rebel barista, maybe they’ll do it for you.

