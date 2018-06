The people at Gizmodo searched through Twitter to find the most INSANE things people say they’ve eaten that are technically parts of food . . . but are NOT the parts you’re actually supposed to eat. Here are some of the best ones . . .

1. Peanuts and pistachios with their shells still on.

2. Shrimp tails.

3. Mango skin.

4. Tamale husks.

5. The wax around those little cheese wheels.

6. Frozen burritos while they’re still frozen.

7. Date pits.

8. The dirty rock salt that oysters are served on.